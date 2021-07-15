HM Amit Shah Thanks PM Modi For Approving Dearness Allowance & Other Key Cabinet Decisions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed gratitude to PM Modi after Union Cabinet approved an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. HM Shah also noted that Cabinet has approved the continuation of 'National AYUSH Mission' as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with a financial implication of Rs 4607.30 crore. He also remarked on the extension of the period of tax exemption scheme on textiles and apparel.

HM Shah on RoSCTL scheme

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said Cabinet's approval to the continuation of the Rebate of State and Central taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme for garments, apparel and made-ups will prove to be a milestone in making the Indian textile industry Aatmanirbhar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has given a big relief to the central employees by increasing the Dearness Allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent in the cabinet meeting. Lakhs of central employees and pensioners will be benefited by this decision of the Modi government. I thank Prime Minister Modi Ji for this," tweeted Shah.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji, the cabinet has taken an important decision to extend the period of tax exemption scheme on textiles and apparel from Jan 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024. This will prove to be a milestone in making the Indian textile sector Aatmanirbhar. Congratulations to Modi Ji," he said in another tweet.

.@narendramodi जी ने नेतृत्व में कैबिनेट ने वस्त्रों और परिधानों पर टैक्स छूट की योजना की अवधि को 1 Jan 2021 से बढाकर 31 March 2024 तक करने का महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया है।



यह भारतीय टेक्सटाइल क्षेत्र को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में एक मिल का पत्थर साबित होगा, इसके लिए मोदी जी का अभिनंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 14, 2021

Union Home Minister on Continuation of CSS

Shah remarked that Cabinet has backed the continuation of 'National AYUSH Mission' as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with a financial implication of Rs 4607.30 crore from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026, which will empower AYUSH educational institutions and provide AYUSH services across the country. He said with the continuation of the National AYUSH Mission, better availability of medicines will be ensured.

"Modi cabinet has approved the continuation of the CSS for the development of infrastructure facilities for the Judiciary. This will increase well-equipped digital courts and give impetus to the Gram Nyayalayas to provide speedy and affordable justice to the rural marginalized," he conjectured.

Modi cabinet has approved the continuation of the CSS for the development of infrastructure facilities for the Judiciary. This will, increase well-equipped digitalised courts and give impetus to the Gram Nyayalayas to provide speedy & affordable justice to the rural marginalised. pic.twitter.com/JKhQVo57h5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 14, 2021

Image Credits - ANI