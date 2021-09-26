HM Amit Shah To Review Security Situation In Naxal Affected Areas With CMs Of 10 States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of Naxal-hit states in Delhi on Sunday. This comes amid the Centre push against Naxals and Left Wing Extremism (LWE). The meeting which will be attended by heads of ten states will review the current status as well as discuss the future road map for security and development issues. Shah will hold the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan where Chief Ministers or representatives of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh will be present.

The attendees will apprise the Union Home Minister about the current situation in their states and the progress of developmental projects. Moreover, this meeting also comes as the Centre is planning to intensify operations in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh where major attacks were witnessed in the last few years hitting security forces. Overall, the meeting has been called in to discuss the Naxal affected areas, their problems and development related to the matter.

According to ANI, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already arrived in the national capital on Saturday evening for the meeting. Nitish Kumar will share his thoughts on the issue about the Naxal affected areas during the meeting. In addition, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had already left for New Delhi on Friday to attend the meeting.

"I will be at attending the meeting on LWE a day after tomorrow, and follow other official works during my stay in Delhi," Patnaik had said.

Jharkhand: Naxal arrested, arms recovered

Earlier, a member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested with explosives, a senior police said. Acting on a tip off, police nabbed the Naxal identified as Rakesh Oraon from Marwa jungle under Kurumgarh police station on September 18, SP Ehtesham Waquarib said. Following his interrogation, police launched a search operation in the jungle and recovered a pistol with a live cartridge and fifty detonators, among other things, he said. Oraon was wanted by the police in eight Naxal-related cases, the SP added.