Home Minister Amit Shah Postpones Hyderabad Rally Amidst Coronavirus Scare In The State

On Wednesday, sources reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally which was scheduled to be held on March 15 in Hyderabad, Telangana has been postponed. The decision comes in the light of the sudden emergence of a positive case of the novel Coronavirus in the state. The rally has been postponed to a future date. The future schedule of the postponed rally is yet to be disclosed by the BJP.

Read: PM Modi To Skip Holi Milans; Takes Lead Amid Coronavirus Experts' 'no Gatherings' Advice

It is reported that the decision was taken to reduce the mass physical contact of people which would be prevalent during the public rally in the state given the current situation of the virus for which serious precautions are being undertaken by the Central and State Government.

Read: First Confirmed Covid-19 Case Detected In Hyderabad; Condition Of Man Stable: Telangana Minister

Telangana reports first case of Cornavirus

The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday where a man, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus. Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday that the condition of the man was stable and he is being treated in an isolated ward at the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city.

The 24-year-old man, a software techie works in Bengaluru, and had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month where he is suspected to have contracted the virus, E Rajender told reporters.

Post the Telangana scare Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting of officials at Bengaluru. The Telangana man had reportedly reached Bengaluru on February 20 and had later come to Hyderabad on a bus.

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912.

Read: 'All Arrangements Made, People Shouldn't Worry': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa On Coronavirus

Read: Karnataka Health Minister Calls Emergency Meeting Over Coronavirus Case In Telangana