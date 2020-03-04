PM Modi To Skip Holi Milans; Takes Lead Amid Coronavirus Experts' 'no Gatherings' Advice

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events.
Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020
He had posted about holding a review meeting on Coronavirus on Tuesday
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a fresh travel advisory amid the coronavirus cases in the country. The Ministry mentioned that the following advisory is a supersession of all the other advisories issued earlier.
Please note the updated advisories on #COVID19.— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 4, 2020
These are in supersession of all earlier advisories.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/lHPf1kvfci
The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.
