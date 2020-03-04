PM Modi To Skip Holi Milans; Takes Lead Amid Coronavirus Experts' 'no Gatherings' Advice

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

He had posted about holding a review meeting on Coronavirus on Tuesday

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Travel Advisory issued

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a fresh travel advisory amid the coronavirus cases in the country. The Ministry mentioned that the following advisory is a supersession of all the other advisories issued earlier.

The new travel advisory states:

All regular (sticker) visas/e-Visa (including visa on arrival for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, and issued on or before March 3, 2020, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Regular (sticker) visa/ e-visa granted to nationals of China, issued on or before February 5 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Diplomats, officials of the United Nations and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone number and address in India) and travel history, to health officials and immigration officials at all ports.

Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry.

Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

