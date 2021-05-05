Home Ministry Dials Bengal Chief Secy; Demands Submission Of Post-poll Violence Report

In the latest development in the row over the purported continuance of poll-related violence in West Bengal, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday called the Chief Secretary of the state to send a terse reminder to immediately furnish the report of the post-poll violence. The Home Ministry also advised the Bengal government to immediately take necessary steps to stop the violence, which has allegedly killed multiple people in the state and left many injured.

Earlier on May 3, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee government on the post-election violence that has allegedly killed multiple people in the state and left many injured. The Home Ministry wrote a letter to the Bengal government seeking a report on the incidents of BJP candidates being allegedly attacked after the election results were released on Sunday, showing a landslide victory for the Trinamool Congress.

Violence and arson have unleashed in various parts of West Bengal with miscreants allegedly torching the houses and damaging the properties of saffron party leaders who contested the assembly elections.

After results for West Bengal assembly came in, TMC goons burnt down BJP’s party office in Arambagh... Is this what Bengal will have to suffer for the next 5 years? pic.twitter.com/5GBKLmirGQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2021

(Image: Twitter- @AmitMalviya, PTI)