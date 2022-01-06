Last Updated:

Home Ministry Forms High-level 3-member Panel To Probe PM Modi's Punjab Security Breach

PM Modi's cavalcade was stranded on a flyover in Bhatinda for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, which MHA called a major security lapse.

Kamal Joshi
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the "serious lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk," MHA Tweeted.

It added, "The three-member committee will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG. The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest." 

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab. The president expressed his concerns about the serious security lapse.

The Punjab government has also constituted a two-member committee to probe the lapses during PM's visit to Ferozepur. The committee comprises Justice (retired) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. The committee has been asked to submit a report within three days.

PM Modi's security breach

The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded on a flyover in Bhatinda for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protestors, an incident that the MHA has rescribed as a major security lapse. After this, PM Modi returned to Bhatinda then Delhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind the incident and said that his government is ready for an inquiry.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench led by CJI NV Ramana will be hearing an urgent plea regarding PM Modi's security breach on Friday. In the plea, the petitioner (Lawyers' voice) claims that the security lapse was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police.

