Industrialist Gautam Adani met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday during the UK PM's two-day India visit. The one-on-one meeting between Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and the British PM was held at the company's Global Headquarters in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. During the meeting, a range of bilateral matters aimed at strengthening India-UK relationship were discussed.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam Adani stated that he is delighted to extend his support to the climate and sustainability agenda and his company will work with UK companies focusing on renewables energies and defence & aerospace technologies. The UK PM will also be announcing major agreements concerning India-UK trade worth around £1 billion (over Rs 9,957.87 crore), the UK government informed in a statement.

Gautam Adani meets Boris Johnson

"Honoured to host Boris Johnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with a focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create Defence & Aerospace technologies", Adani tweeted .

'Immense Privilege' to visit Sabarmati Ashram: Boris Johnson

As the British PM arrived in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, he was welcomed by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior officers. A mega roadshow was organised for the UK PM, in which his convoy was welcomed with the sounds of drums, flutes, loud cheers, and carnival puppets. Johnson was seen waving at the jubilant crowd from his car.

After spending some time at the Sabarmati Ashram, UK PM Boris Johnson wrote a message in the visitors' book that it was a privilege to visit the Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi.

“It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better," UK PM Boris Johnson wrote in his message at Sabarmati Ashram's visitors' book.



