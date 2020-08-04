Hope, Happiness & A Million People Flown: Civil Aviation Minister On Vande Bharat Mission

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has tweeted updates from the repatriation from the Vande Bharat Mission. In his tweet, Hardeep Singh Puri said that 922,000 people have returned home and 117,000 have flown out under the Vande Bharat Mission. The Indian government decided to begin the repatriation of people stranded abroad and started the Vande Bharat Mission in May this year.

Vande Bharat brings people home

Puri shared the efforts that were put in by the Indian Government to bring Indians home in his tweet. His tweet read, "Flights under VBM continue to bring back stranded citizens & fly out those who need to travel abroad. More than 922K people have returned through various means & more than 117K have flown out on VBM flights since 6 May 2020. The mission continues to spread hope & happiness!"

The main aim of the Vande Bharat Mission is to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in various foreign countries due to restrictions on air travel. In phase 5, new flights and destinations were added to the list of flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. The national carrier, Air India is a huge part of this repatriation mission as well.

"Under Vande Bharat Mission, we have already brought back more than 2.5 lakh stranded Indians from 53 commies," said Air India.

More on Vande Bharat Mission

The Vande Bharat Mission was launched on May 6. The first international flight under phase one of the Vande Bharat Mission started from May 7. Apart from Air India, other airlines like Spicejet and Indigo are also a part of the Vande Bharat Mission. Phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission commenced on August 1. Until now, Air India has operated 2800 flights and repatriated nearly 4 lakh people across the globe.

(With Inputs from ANI)