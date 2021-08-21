Horse Painted In BJP Colours At Jan Ashirwad Yatra In MP, Maneka Gandhi's NGO Files Plaint

A complaint has been lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi's NGO after a horse was painted in BJP's colours during the ruling party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday. People for Animals (PFA) has filed a complaint at Indore's Sanyogitaganj Police station.

As per reports, former municipal corporator Ramdas Garg had brought the horse on rent at the Jan Ashirwad Yatra before giving it BJP colours. Painted orange and green, the horse also donned the party symbol Lotus. BJP was also written right above his hind legs.

The complaint by PFA seeks a First Information Report (FIR) under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. People For Animals NGO was founded by Maneka Gandhi in 1992. Currently, it has over 100 regional units, with headquarters located in New Delhi.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal, reacting to the incident, called it shame on humanity. "Once just zoom in on this picture and look at the eyes of this voiceless. Shame on humanity!" she tweeted in Hindi.

एक बार बस इस तवीर को zoom कर इस बेजुबान की आंखों को देखें। इंसानियत पर शर्म आ जाएगी ! pic.twitter.com/GyhkA7owKj — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 21, 2021

Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The BJP's Yatra to introduce new Central Ministers started on August 16 and includes 22 states. The Indore rally was led by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Pictures of the events were also widely shared on the internet.

"The unconditional affection and incomparable blessings of the citizens of Indore, the ever-increasing zeal and immense enthusiasm of the workers, the crowd swelling everywhere. This belief of yours always inspires me to keep moving forward on the path of public service. Heartfelt thanks to all of you," Scindia had tweeted.

इंदौर के नागरिकों का बेपनाह स्नेह और अतुल्य आशीर्वाद, कार्यकर्ताओं का निरंतर बढ़ता हुआ जोश और अपार उत्साह, हर तरफ उमड़ता हुआ जनसैलाब।

आपका ये विश्वास मुझे सदैव जनसेवा के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ते रहने की प्रेरणा देता है। आप सभी का हृदय से धन्यवाद।#आशीर्वाद_यात्रा pic.twitter.com/CNmijCle2g — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 19, 2021



(Image Credit: @SwatiJaiHind-Twitter)