Hotels, Restaurants In Maharashtra To Remain Open Till 10pm Seeing A Dip In COVID-19 Cases

In good news for the hospitality sector, the Maharashtra government has allowed the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the state with a 50% capacity cap. As of now hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate till 4 pm only. Detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued shortly.

Shopping malls are also allowed to remain open till 10 pm in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced. However, visitors need to be fully vaccinated, he said. Tope also informed that gyms and spas will be allowed to function at a 50% capacity till 10 pm. Wedding in open spaces will be allowed with 200 people, while in closed halls with 50% capacity, whichever is less.

The health minister warned that full lockdown will be imposed in case of a third wave if the daily need for oxygen comes up to 700 metric tonnes in the state.

This development comes amid a drop in novel coronavirus cases in the state. On Tuesday, the state reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in the past 24 hours. During the same period, 7,568 patients recovered from the illness. With this, the total COVID tally and the death toll reached 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced that persons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel in Mumbai local trains from August 15. He, however, said that a 14-day gap is mandatory after taking second sold for travelling in local trains. Monthly passes will be available on smartphones, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had informed.

"We have seen two waves which were disastrous enough and it scares us a lot. We need to follow the protocols just the way we have been following all these months. The pace of vaccination is increasing but till the time vaccination reaches the desired rate, we need to follow the rules and protocols," he had said.

In last order, the Mumbai civic body had also allowed all shops, including those in malls, to operate till 10 pm. The government had also allowed indoor and outdoor games, except swimming.