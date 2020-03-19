Hours After Interrogation, ED Summons Reliance Group Chief Anil Ambani Again On March 30

Just hours after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the law enforcement agency once more, on March 30. This comes amid reports from top sources in the ED that have stated that for all the questions asked to Ambani on Thursday, he responded that he needs more time since he does not remember the transactions.

The business tycoon was interrogated as his group of companies are among the entities whose loans allegedly went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit Yes Bank. Earlier, Ambani had also sought exemption from the summons on Thursday citing health reasons.

READ | Anil Ambani Appears At ED In Money-laundering Probe Against Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor

The Reliance Group had taken loans to the tune of Rs 12,800 crores from Yes Bank which later turned NPA (Non-Performing Assets). Last year, Anil Ambani had also faced prison charges after a deal between his firm Reliance Communications (RCom) and telecoms giant Ericsson collapsed leaving his firm owing Ericsson about Rs 550 crores, which it failed to pay by a court deadline; however, at that time his elder brother Mukesh Ambani bailed him out by paying off the due amount to Ericsson.

READ | 'Outstanding Term Loans From Yes Bank To IBHFL And Its Promoters Are Zero': Indiabulls

ED summons bigwigs

A day earlier, the ED summoned chairman of Essel group Subhash Chandra (former chairman of Zee TV) and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection to the Yes Bank debacle, though the two didn't appear citing various reasons.

READ | Biggest Shake-up For Corporate India Soon, Anil Ambani Is Not The First And Last Big Name

Currently, Enforcement Directorate has been investigating into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor - who was under judicial custody. The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned NPA. The ED has also been probing into the loans offered by Yes Bank to DHFL which has been booked for siphoning funds close to Rs 13000 crore allegedly through 80 shell companies. The CBI too has booked a case against Kapoor for the same offence.

READ | BIG: ED Summons Naresh Goyal, Subhash Chandra After Anil Ambani Amid Rana Kapoor Probe