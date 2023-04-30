How Mann Ki Baat Turned Govt Schemes Into 'Jan Andolan'? PM Modi Explains In 100th Episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today (April 30) through his flagship radio show, Maan Ki Baat, which has hit a new milestone by completing its 100th episode today.

During his address on today's show, PM Modi started by expressing gratitude for making Maan Ki Baat a popular show. He said this radio show became so popular only because of the people of our country, who always came forward to listen to it.

PM Modi outlines how govt schemes became jan andolan due to Maan Ki Baat

#MannKiBaat100 | 'Mann Ki Baat has become a jan andolan. And it has been made so by the citizens of the nation': PM Modi.



During his address in the 100th episode of Maan Ki Baat, PM Modi also highlighted the government schemes that reached the maximum number of people after these schemes were featured on the radio show. He also mentioned how the Union government's different schemes floated successfully after they were mentioned in the "Maan Ki Baat" show. Every appeal became a people's movement," noted PM Modi during the show.

"In my Maan ki Baat show, people from all across the nation joined the show. Be it the Centre's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Anadalon, Swach Bharat Andolan, or showing love towards Khadi, be it environment, Azadi ka Amirt Mahatosav, or Amrit Sarovar, everything that came on the Maan Ki Baat show became a people's movement," said PM Modi in the 100th episode of Maan Ki Baat.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio show started on October 3, 2014. It is a radio broadcast that is available in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms. Over the years, PM Modi's show has encompassed several topics that are related to the common man. From cleanliness to weather, from social issues to mass movement, from drug menace to the pressure of exams, the PM has spoken about various issues that affect people across age groups.