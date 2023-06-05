How Online Video Game Fortnite Turned Instrument Of Conversion In Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh police has uncovered a conversion racket in Ghaziabad that is said to involve the online video game Fortnite. One person has been arrested in the case. The arrest took place after the father of a minor accused a cleric and an individual with an online identity 'Baddo' of facilitating his son's conversion through 'allurements'. Police have initiated an investigation.

Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nipun Agarwal told Republic: "On 30th May afternoon, we received a complaint from the father of a minor who used to practise the Jain religion. He accused a Maulvi of a nearby masjid and (a) digital identity by the name of Baddo, that they have been instrumental in getting his son converted to Islam."

Following the registration of the FIR, police identified Baddo as Shahnawaz Khan from Mumbra, Thane. Subsequently, police also apprehended Abdul Rehman, a cleric who was allegedly instrumental in the conversion. "We have apprehended him (cleric). We got to know that he had converted a Hindu minor guy as well. He (the minor) was pressurised to sign an affidavit that this conversion has been done wilfully," the DCP said.

How video game 'Fortnite' turned into an instrument of conversion

According to the Ghaziabad DCP, some individuals from the Muslim community masqueraded as Hindus on the popular gaming application, 'Fortnite,' specifically targeting teenagers. Their strategy involved challenging users to recite Quranic verses as a prerequisite for winning. Once the minors successfully completed the game, the accused would send them videos featuring radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, ultimately attempting to convert them to Islam.

"As of now, we got to know that there is a mobile application— a gaming application ‘Fortnite’ wherein some Muslim guys used to mask themselves as Hindus and they used to ask them (minors) to read the Ayats of the Quran," the DCP said, adding that after the minors won the game, the accused would send the videos of radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to them. "They used to send videos of Zakir Naik and get them converted to Islam," he said. Zakir Naik, an accused in numerous cases related to money laundering, fled the country in 2016.

The police said they have amassed a substantial amount of evidence to support their investigation. Documented proof include affidavits signed by the affected minors, as well as email correspondence, chat transcripts, WhatsApp conversations, and video statements.