How Pakistan-bred Tehreek-e-Taliban Has Turned Into A Frankenstein's Monster

The Karachi Police chief's office was attacked by around half a dozen armed terrorists on Friday evening. The terror attack has claimed the lives of multiple police officers and has once again triggered the debate around how the Pakistan state, which has, in some ways, enabled global terror groups to function within its territory, is being haunted by Frankensteins it created.

The Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility Friday's attack at the Karachi Police Chief's office. The same terror group was allegedly involved in late January attack at a Peshawar mosque, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people. This was the group’s deadliest attack since its 2021 resurgence after the Afghan Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

As Pakistan struggles with a major economic crisis, the fallout from the deadly floods of last fall, and an ever-turbulent political scenario, the TTP’s growing threat presents another challenge for the struggling nation.

Pakistan lost billions since 2001

Pakistan, which is quite literally having to beg for bread, had an economic growth rate of 5.82% under Ayub Khan's government from October 1958 to March 1969. Growth in the manufacturing sector was 8.51%, far higher than it has every been in the country's history. But, while the world, including its neighbour India, was busy building strong economic fundamentals, the Pakistani state chose to fund terrorism instead.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when Pakistani Taliban ended a months-long cease-fire with the government. Pakistan's outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban are a separate group, but are allies of the Taliban in Afghanistan, who seized power there more than a year ago, after the US and NATO troops withdrew.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan emboldened Pakistani militants.

Terrorism has had an immense impact on the social, economic and geopolitical order in Pakistan. Acts of terrorism threaten the country's law and order situation, violate human rights, damage infrastructure and impede businesses. Additionally, terrorism creates uncertainty, reduces confidence and increases risk perception, leading to lower rates of investment and lower economic growth.

According to estimates, apart from loss of lives and infrastructure, Pakistan has suffered a loss of $35-40 billion since 2001.

What is Tehreek-e-Taliban?

The Pakistani Taliban, formally called the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan, is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan–Pakistan border.

The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an alliance of militant networks formed in 2007 to unify opposition against the Pakistani military. TTP’s stated objectives include the expulsion of Islamabad’s influence in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan, the implementation of a strict interpretation of Sharia throughout Pakistan, and the expulsion of coalition troops from Afghanistan. TTP leaders publicly say that the group seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate in Pakistan that would require the overthrow of the Pakistani Government. TTP has historically maintained close ties with Al-Qaida.