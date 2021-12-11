HP man arrested in Bundi for impersonating as Rajya Sabha MP

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 11 (PTI) A Himachal Pradesh man was arrested here on Saturday, along with a relative, for impersonating as a Rajya Sabha MP and visiting government offices under fake identity, police said.

The accused, Jugjeet Singh alias Puran Singh, impersonated as Narinder Gill, Rajya Sabh MP from Punjab, and had been visiting government offices for the last three days and inquired about land related work, police said.

The accused introduced himself to the district officials with a fake visiting card and held meetings with them.

The two also availed a brief stay at Bundi Circuit House, they said.

According to police, Singh had on Thursday held meetings with Bundi district collector and divisional commissioner at an official program, where he introduced himself as a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

The next day, he visited Bundi district collector's office, and asked the collector's personal assistant to make a call to Tehsildar, Hindoli, to assist him in sorting out land related issue, police said.

Upon information by a source of suspicious activity of the accused, a police team was roped in to keep a watch over the two and to verify their credentials, City Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav told PTI.

When investigated further, the accused was identified as Jugjeet Singh of Amb city of Una district in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

A team led by Bundi city police station SHO Sahadev Meena on Saturday arrested Jugjeet Singh and Ravindra Chabra (55), a resident of Sutar Naka in Balchand Para area of Bundi, Yadav said.

On complaint of personal assistant of Bundi collector, police lodged a case against Singh and Chabra under sections 170, 171, 419 and 120 (B) -- all related to impersonating as a public servant -- of the Indian Penal Code, and a probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

Chabra was found to be involved in five other criminal cases that included cases of ‘attempt to murder’, he added. PTI COR VN VN

