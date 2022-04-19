Hubli Violence: 103 Arrests Made, Police On Lookout For Cleric Who Instigated On Tape

The Karnataka Police has arrested 103 people in the Hubli violence case in which an angry mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station on Saturday evening. The police are on the lookout for local religious leader who was seen near the police station, standing on the top of a car and provoking the gathering outside the chowki.

As per Karnataka police, the cleric stays around 5 km from the spot of the incident, so the reason behind his presence outside the police station remains a question. Officers are trying to reach the cleric, Wasim Pathan, who has been absconding since Saturday night. A probe is being carried out on his role in instigating the crowd. According to the police, apart from Wasim Pathan, 8 others seen with him on the viral tape are also missing. Teams have been sent to Hyderabad and Kalaburagi to nab him.

Notably, a video from the Hubli attack had gone viral on social media showing the Maulana standing atop the Hubli police commissioner’s car outside the station. Dressed in blue, he was heard addressing an agitated mob, which had gathered to protest against the post in a provocative speech. Following his address, the mob resorted to stone-pelting at the police station, along with a nearby temple, and a hospital.

Hubli violence

A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen, including an inspector, on Saturday evening. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status posted by one Abhishek Hiremath. Even though Hiremath was arrested, a group of people gathered out of the police station and started agitating. They also pelted stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

In an attempt to disperse the mob, the police used lathi-charge and later deployed tear gas shells to disperse them. Section 144 was implemented throughout the city, and the situation was eventually brought under control. Twelve of the police officers on duty were injured in the stone-pelting, while many police vehicles were also damaged. Irfan Nalvatwad, husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad, has been arrested by Karnataka police in connection with Hubli violence.

(Image: PTI)