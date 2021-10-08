Hungary, Serbia Agree To Mutually Recognise India’s Vaccination Certificate: MEA

In a significant step towards building better strategic and diplomatic relations, India struck a deal with Hungary and Siberia to recognise each other’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates on Friday. The major development was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Twitter, where he insisted that the move will significantly facilitate mobility across the countries.

He said that the recognition of the vaccination certificates will cater to help people move across countries for education, business, tourism and other things in the post-pandemic world.

Hungary, Serbia agree to mutually recognise India’s vaccination certificate

In the tweet, Bagchi wrote, "Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates begins! India and Hungary agree to recognise each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond."



India and Hungary agree to recognize each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 8, 2021

Moreover, Bagchi further informed that along with Hungary, Serbia has also recognised India’s vaccination certificate. MEA Spokesperson further added that Serbia and India have decided to officially acknowledge each other’s vaccination certificates. "Yet another country recognises India's vaccination certificate! Traditional friendship with Serbia translates into mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates," Bagchi informed in the tweet.



Traditional friendship with Serbia translates into mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates! — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 8, 2021

These vital global developments come a day after the UK government decided to remove the requirement of mandatory quarantine for vaccinated Indian passengers. The UK government, on Thursday, officially recognised that they will consider fully vaccinated Indian citizens as vaccinated UK residents.

UK govt removes travel restrictions imposed on Indians, will treat vaccinated Indian passengers as UK residents

The Boris Johnson government has removed over 37 countries from the travelling red list, including India, permitting the passengers to travel to the country. Vaccinated people from over 37 new countries and territories, including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey will be allowed to travel to England, the UK government announced on Thursday.

Announcing the decision, UK MP Rt Hon Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter, that only 7 countries, including South Africa, have been put on the restraining red list and passengers from all other countries have been permitted to travel. However, it was notified that the passengers must have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England.

