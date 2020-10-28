Hyderabad-based Innovator Develops Cost-effective Automated Multilevel Parking Solution

In a bid to provide a solution to the parking problems in Hyderabad, a city-based innovator has come up with a cost-effective automated multilevel car parking solution.

"An automated multilevel car parking a cost-effective solution for efficient use of parking space. We enhance every 2-car parking space to 16 cars and 2 bike parking spaces to 72 bikes," Kaushik Rachapudi, co-founder and CEO of BigParkin, said while speaking to ANI.

'Indigenously built in Hyderabad'

Rachapudi informed that he has designed, developed, and built a smart bike parking which is indigenously built in Hyderabad and it is the first in the country to enhance bike parking system. While adding that his company aims to solve the parking problem across all metro stations, public parking, and other locations in Hyderabad. Currently, the parking need in Hyderabad is about 25,000 bike parking and 7,000 car parking spaces, the innovator said. The multilevel car parking system will address this issue by installing smart parking which is 600 percent efficient by partnering with public, government, and private organisations, he said.

'40% of Hyderabad's parking problem can be addressed in 1 year'

Rachapudi also asserted that about 40 percent of Hyderabad's parking problem can be addressed in one year. Installing a smart car parking system with 16 cars every 5 km and a smart bike parking system with 72 bikes every two km in the city is one of the company's goals for the next 3 years, he said. Moreover, each smart parking location will have a hybrid electric vehicle charge point for all-electric vehicle users, he added.

Manufacturing plant in Telangana to cater smart parking

The young innovator further said that his company is planning to establish a manufacturing plant in Telangana to cater to the need for smart parking.

"We built a mobile application to identify, book/reserve parking with digital wallets which makes it convenient for users to park hassle-free. The bike parking unit is an indigenous design with patented technology. We are establishing a manufacturing plant in Telangana to cater to the need for smart parking," he said.

As of now, the company has a few work orders from Cyberabad Police, Telangana Government to install smart car and bike parking to address their parking issue, he said. A few other government projects are in line which take shape by end of this year and the company wishes to act as a bridge between the government and the public by enhancing traditional parking spaces by introducing smart parking, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)