Ex-Dream11 IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla Slams 'unsporting' Rajasthan-Hyderabad Twitter Banter

The Dream11 IPL 2020 is rapidly approaching its business end and teams are now focussed all the more on making it to the playoffs as competition keeps on rising with each game. While players are involved in intense battles on the field, the social media handles of the franchises are also engaged in dogfights as they aren't letting go of a single opportunity to take shots at their opponents.

Rajeev Shukla unimpressed with Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Twitter banter

The recent Rajasthan vs Hyderabad banter has created a lot of buzz as both sides have constantly been taking jibes at each other. However, the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad banter hasn't gone down well with former Dream11 IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla. The 61-year old condemned the ongoing banter saying that it is "not appropriate for the spirit of the game".

It all started when Rajasthan had trolled Hyderabad after defeating them in the first fixture of the season between the two teams in Dubai on October 11. They took to Twitter after their win and took a shot at Hyderabad by tagging food delivery app Zomato and calling for one large Hyderabadi biryani to be delivered at their hotel.

In response, after defeating Rajasthan in the reverse fixture recently on Thursday, October 22, Hyderabad came up with an epic reply as they trolled the Men in Pink. Hyderabad took to Twitter and asked for the Hyderabadi biryani to be cancelled, saying that Rajasthan cannot handle the level of spice (which is normally associated with the dish). They also cheekily wrote that Rajasthani Dal Baati, which is Rajasthan's signature dish, should do just fine.

Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice 🙂



P.S. : Daal baati should just do fine.#RRvSRH #KeepRising #OrangeArmy #Dream11IPL https://t.co/CLvZ1VhJkN — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 22, 2020

The badinage between the two sides soon went viral as fans appreciated the sense of humour of both franchises. However, Rajeev Shukla didn't quite like the banter as he took to Twitter and shared his views on the same. Shukla wrote that being witty is alright but according to him, this type of banter is not right for the spirit of the game.

Ha ha for being witty it’s fine but in my view these kind of tweets from both the sides are not appropriate for the spirit of the game. @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals @IPL https://t.co/hlnyBg9k6n — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, after losing out to Hyderabad, Rajasthan made a strong comeback to secure a thrilling eight-wicket win over Mumbai on Sunday. According to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, Steve Smith's men will now take on Punjab on Friday, October 30 in Abu Dhabi in what is a must-win fixture for both sides.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

