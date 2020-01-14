Hyderabad: Five-year-old Boy Achieves Guinness World Record In Taekwondo

A five-year-old boy from Hyderabad Aashman Taneja has made a Guinness world record in Taekwondo for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop. Aashman is an incredible Taekwondo player and an athlete at a very young age. He is a USA World Open Taekwondo Silver medalist and a proud Guinness World Record holder now. He attempted the Guinness World Record for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop and successfully achieved more than 1200 knee strikes.

Ashish Taneja, father of Aashman Taneja said, "My son practiced a lot for the world record, he was inspired by his sister and started training earlier. He was the youngest child to achieve the record. My son is now practising for another Guinness world record and we hope that he will achieve it."

"When my sister got two Guinness world records, I too wanted to secure the Guinness world record. She is my inspiration and so is my teacher," Aashman said.

READ | Delhi Students Set 2 Guinness World Records For Environment Protection

READ | 2 Women Attempt Guinness Record In Gujarat, Run Backwards For 13 Hours

Blindfold skating

Earlier in December, a 14-year-old girl from Hubballi, Karnataka made to the Guinness Book of World Records in blindfolded skating after she covered 400 metres in 51 seconds. Ojal Nalavade, a student of JDS High School, was given three attempts of 60 seconds to set a new record in blindfolded skating and the officials declared her third attempt as the record. The event was held near Chetana College on the recently-developed TenderSURE road in the Shirur Park area.

Ojal Nalavade was overjoyed after the officials declared her attempt as a Guinness World Record and handed over a certificate amid huge cheers from the well-wishers. She thanked everyone for their support and said that her family, coach and parents were a big support. She assured that she will achieve greater success with their support in the future.

Akshay Suryawanshi, the skating coach of Ojal, told an English daily that she has been practising early in the morning for many days and achieved the record with has achieved it with determination and hard work. Ojal’s parents, Deepa and Sunil Nalavade, thanked everyone including coaches and school staff for their support. Ojal’s father said that scaling the distance within 60 seconds was a tough task with blindfolds on. Ojal already holds several records with titles in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

READ | Karnataka Girl Creates Guinness World Record For Being Fastest Blindfolded Female Skater

READ | 9 Specially-abled From Coimbatore Make It To The Guinness World Record

(with agencies input)

(image: ANI)