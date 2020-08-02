Hyderabad International Airport Receives 'mass Fever Screening System' To Combat COVID-19

The Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday received a UNICEF-funded 'Mass Fever Screening System' from the Central government that will help to enhance the efficacy of the screening process as part of its fight against COVID-19. The new thermal scanner, which will be used by the airport health officials, is a ceiling-mounted System that is capable of scanning, detecting, and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature, a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) said.

The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention and With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red), the scanner gives easy identification of passengers with high temperature while simplifying operations and minimising handling, the release said.

Thanking the Ministry of Health for the state-of-the-art thermal scanner, Pradeep Panicker, CEO GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) said, "We are thankful to the Health Ministry in having this modern equipment installed at the Hyderabad International Airport. With this facility, it makes the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round the clock, a little easier".

"The new top-end mass fever scanner at the airport enhances our efficiency multi-fold. The system alerts us if any passenger is found with high temperature, without disturbing passenger movement and throughput," said Dr. Anuradha Medoju, Senior Regional Director of the State Health Department.

The Hyderabad International Airport continues to handle international relief flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. All international arrival passengers and airline crew undergo mandatory health screening to identify symptomatic passengers. So far, the Hyderabad International Airport has handled around 40,000 international arrivals passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic from May onwards.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,891 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 66,677 and the toll to 540, the state government said on Sunday. Out of the fresh cases, 517 were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Ranga Reddy district 181, Medcha l46, Warangal Urban 138, Nizamabad 131 Sangareddy District 111, followed by others, a bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on Saturday. It said 1,088 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 47,590 so far, while 18,547 were under treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)