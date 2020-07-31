51-year-old Hyderabad Man Clears Class 10 Exam After 33 Years Of Trying; Here's How

In an interesting piece of news, a 51-year-old man from Telangana has passed his class 10th this year after failing for 33 years in the past.

Mohammad Nooruddin failed the SSC examinations because he was weak in English and there was nobody to tutor him for the same. However, this year the Telangana Government decided to promote all the students of class 10 without any examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana:Mohammad Noorudin,a 51-year-old man from Hyderabad has cleared his Class 10 examination after 33 yrs. He says,"I have been appearing for exams since 1987 as I am weak in English I couldn't pass. I passed this year as govt has given exemption due to #COVID19." pic.twitter.com/OUfrwdi4FO — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

"I was weak in English as there was no one to help me or give tuitions to me. But I studied with the support of my brother and sister. I consistently failed in exams for 33 years, but I applied for exams every year as for a job of a security guard, I was asked to give class 10 results," he said.

"Luckily, I got a job of security guard without showing class 10 results. I continued my job as a security guard from 1989 and now I get a salary of Rs 7,000. I have four children. I passed this year as the government has given exemption due to COVID-19," he added.

Mohammad Nooruddin said that he will continue his further studies.

"I will continue my studies and will complete my graduation and post-graduation too. I want a job. An educated man is respected everywhere," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

