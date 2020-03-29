Hyderabad Police Raids Supermarkets Selling Essentials At A High Price Amid Lockdown

The Hyderabad police on Saturday conducted raids at supermarkets that were selling essential goods at a high price amid the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the officials raided several places in the city including Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, and Vijay Nagar Colony areas. Further, two cases have been registered - one at Mehdipatnam and the other at a supermarket.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Assistant Civil Supplies Officer, Telangana Civil Supplies Department, Tanuja, said, "We are monitoring wherever wholesale and the retail shops are selling in black or at a higher cost or holding the stock. We warned them not to sell items above MRP rates."

The officer further added, "We request people if they have any complaints regarding the purchase of vegetables, fruits, grains, pulses and sugar they can call on the toll-free number 04023447770 and give a complaint. We will privately observe and register cases."

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Read: Sangli to get 1st COVID-19 hospital under Dr. Pallavi Saple's charge as 24 cases crop up

COVID-19 cases rise in India

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Read: Meghalaya forms medical expert team to provide advice, guidance on dealing with COVID-19

Presently, there are around 662,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 30,851 people. Meanwhile, around 141,953 people have reportedly recovered. Currently, as per reports, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: 28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients; factory, shop workers to get daily wage for lockdown period: Noida admin

Read: Nirmala Sitharaman directs banks to maintain liquidity amid coronavirus pandemic

(With ANI Inputs)