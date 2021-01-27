Hyderabad Police Nabs Most-wanted Serial Killer Maina Ramulu Involved In 21 Cases

Acting on credible information, Hyderabad police officials, Commissioner's Task Force North Zone team along with Rachakonda Police nabbed most wanted serial killer Maina Ramulu on Tuesday.

The police investigated two murder cases against Ramulu, one registered at the Mulugu Police Station, in Siddipet and another case at the Ghatkesar Police Station in Rachakonda.

Ramulu was previously arrested in 21 cases out of which 16 were murder for gain cases, four were property cases and one was a case of escaping from police custody. He was awarded life imprisonment and was later released after an appeal in the Telangana High Court.

READ | Missing Man's Body Found In Suitcase In Hyderabad

Addressing the reporters, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City said, "On January 1, 2021, the complainant Kavala Anathaiah, resident of Hyderabad came to Jubilee Hills Police and lodged a complaint regarding his wife Kavala Venkatamma (50) found missing since December 30, 2020, at 8 am. The Task Force, North Zone team, Hyderabad City Police started working to trace the missing woman. Later on January 4, 2021, the dead body of Venkatamma was found near railway track of Ankushapur village, in the limits of Ghatkesar Police station."

Speaking about the accused, CP Kumar said, "Ramulu was born and brought up at Aarutla village, Kandi Mandal, Sanga Reddy District of Telangana. When he was 21 years old, his parents got him married, but his wife eloped with another person. Since then, he bore a grudge against women and started committing serial killings. Since 2003, he has committed 16 offenses. The accused has been involved in property theft cases as well, he added.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Ranga Reddy District had sentenced Ramulu to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 500 on February 21, 2011.

READ | 12 Workers Suffer Minor Burns In Fire Accident In Hyderabad

Accused escapes prison, commits more offenses

While under life imprisonment in Central Prison Cherlapally, he was admitted to a mental hospital in Erragadda for treatment on December 1, 2011. Later, he along with five other prisoners escaped from the mental hospital on an intervening night on December 30, 2011. In this regard, a case was registered against the escaped prisoners. After escaping, the accused Ramulu committed five more murders. He was arrested by Bowenpally Police on May 13, 2013.

Later, Ramulu was released from jail on October 3, 2018, after an appeal petition in the Telangana High Court He still did not change his attitude and again committed multiple murders again, Anjani Kumar said. The accused has been handed over to Station House Officer (SHO), Ghatkesar police station for further investigation.

READ | Hyderabad Police Arrests 5 Foreign Nationals For Catfishing Men Over Facebook

READ | Half-burnt Body Of Woman Found Near Hyderabad Airport

(With inputs from agency)