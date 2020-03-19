Hyderabad: Quarantined Students Stage Protest Over Lack Of Facilities

As many as 100 students who were kept under quarantine in Hyderabad after returning from abroad, staged a protest on Thursday against the authorities complaining about the lack of facilities.

The students quarantined in different government hostels said that the authorities were not providing them with adequate food and water.

"Around 100 students who had arrived from different countries on Wednesday to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad were quarantined in government hostels. The authorities didn't even provide us adequate water and food. In all the hostels' basic facilities are missing," Sai, a student from the UK told news agency ANI.

The agitating students also asked the authorities to send them back to their homes as they did not experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

"A few also left from the hostels. Today We have staged a protest and demand to send us to our residences as no one from us is having COVID-19 symptoms," Sai added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said people returning from abroad will be home quarantined.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana rise to 13

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to hold a high-level meeting to discuss measures to be taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state. The total number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 13 after seven fresh cases were confirmed for coronavirus on Thursday.

The state government has now stepped up measures to arrest the spread of the virus. As per Telangana CMO, all district collectors, police commissioners, and SPs are invited to the meeting at Pragati Bhavan.

Seven more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13. All seven people are Indonesian nationals, who had previously travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundem in Telangana.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. Four people have so far died of the disease in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)