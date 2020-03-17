Passengers Arriving At Hyderabad Airport From Coronavirus-hit Nations To Be Quarantined

Passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from select countries affected by the Coronavirus will be tested and counselled. Reports suggest that isolation wards have also been set up across the state as per the protocols of the central government.

Passengers to be quarantined

Speaking to ANI, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said, "On the directions of Central government of India, state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered the setting up of quarantine facilities and isolation wards in areas nearby Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for people coming from the Middle East and European countries. All passengers, including Indians and foreign nationals, who arrive at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will be counselled and quarantined immediately on their arrival from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and Spain. The passengers who are asymptomatic will be taken to government facilities in Vikarabad and Dulapally, whereas those with any symptoms will be kept in isolation in government hospitals and tested for coronavirus,"

"We have set up quarantine facilities at Telangana State Forest Academy in Dulapally and Haritha Valley View Resorts at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district,"

At least 124 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with three reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Multiple firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Globally, around 7,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,82,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

