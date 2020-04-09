Hyderabad Supermarket Allegedly Denies Entry To Manipuri Students, Police Registers Case

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, the Hyderabad police on Thursday, April 9, registered a case against a supermarket's manager and two private security guards for allegedly denying entry to two Manipuri students. According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday evening in the city's Vanasthalipuram area.

About the incident

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a Vanasthalipuram police official said that two Manipuri students had gone to the supermarket to purchase a few daily essential goods. However, the manager and security guards allegedly did not allow them to enter. Further, after the students complained to the police, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered. According to the police, the investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Telangana has recorded a total of 471 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, out of which 45 people are said to have recovered and 11 are reported to have died due to the infection.

India under lockdown

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,865 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 5,218 active cases. While 169 deaths have been reported overall, around 478 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund called ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation — like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic — and to provide relief to the affected.

