Lok Sabha Speaker Cautions Fight Against COVID-19 Will Be Long, Urges To Remain Resolute

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned that the fight against COVID-19 is going to be long. Speaking at a meeting of the Rotary Club of India via video conferencing, the Lok Sabha speaker urged everyone to remain resolute in their dedication to eradicate the virus. He further urged everyone to remain vigilant and said that "in this war against COVID-19, we have to fight and we have to win."

According to Birla, the world is facing one of its greatest challenges. Stating that people were observing precautions in a disciplined manner, he said that "self-disciplined way of life has emerged as the identity of New India." Further, the Lok Sabha Speaker lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to impose a nation wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Along with it, he lauded the doctors and healthcare workers who are playing a major role in the fight against COVID-19. He added that the poor in the country need the utmost care and assistance.

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,865 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 5,218 active cases. While 169 deaths have been reported overall, around 478 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases has been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15. With the rise in the number of cases, the Centre and several states are mulling extending lockdown.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund called ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation — like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic — and to provide relief to the affected.

(With ANI Inputs)