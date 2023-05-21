I Believe India Will Help Restore Rules-based Order: Zelenskyy As PM Modi Assures All Help

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, May 20 spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President said, “I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I gave an update on the progress of our peace formula. We have already passed many stages of presenting the formula to leaders and countries from different parts of the world.”

“The day before, the formula was successfully presented to the participants of the Arab League Summit,” added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy was convinced that India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order.

“I believe that India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need,” he said.

India will do whatever possible to help resolve Ukraine conflict: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi further assured the Ukrainian President that he would do whatever is possible to help in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

“India and I will do whatever we can to resolve the conflict,” said PM Modi in his first meeting with the Ukrainian President since the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Notably, the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year on February 24.

“For the past 1-1.5 years, we have had telephonic conversations, but after Glasgow, we are meeting after a long time,” said PM Modi.

Zelenskyy on G-7

Talking about the G-7, Zelenskyy tweeted, “Peace Formula. We attract as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. Long-term support programs for Ukraine. Finance and economy. The first day in Hiroshima ahead of the G7 is very powerful. The second day will be even more powerful.”

“I told Georgia about the agreements at the Arab League Summit. We looked at how we can enhance with Italy our capabilities to protect life from Russian air terror,” the Ukraine President said while giving details about his first day in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

He further expressed gratitude to the UK PM for his leadership in developing capabilities in the sky. The UK very actively tackles the issue of modern fighter jets for Ukraine and these are historical things, he said.

It is pertinent to note that the Day 2 of the G7 summit was eventful and was filled with several meetings and commitments for a better International order. Leaders including Biden, and PM Modi attended the G7 Outreach Session. The event organised in the Japanese city of Hiroshima was hosted by the country's PM Fumio Kishida. Kishida spoke at the G7 working session on food, health and development.