'I Decided To Lift Myself Up': 76-year-old Tripat Singh's Fitness Leaves Internet Inspired

While exercise and physical fitness have become exceptionally important in times of a pandemic, many of us still find it tough to find inspiration. However, Tripat Singh, a septuagenarian from Chandigarh, has taken the internet by storm with his breathtaking workout videos. With over 71 thousand followers on Instagram, Singh enjoys the status of social media influencer. The strict vegan recently opened up about his journey to fitness and how the loss of his wife altered his life.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay on Monday, the 76-year-old said that it was the death of his wife Manjeet that led him on this path of self-care. In 1999, his wife died, leaving Singh heartbroken and depressed. “I was depressed for years. Our business dissolved. I became a couch potato,” reveals Singh in the video accompanying the text.

'So I decided to lift myself up'

However, it was then that Singh realized that his wife would have been disheartened to see him quit. “So I decided to lift myself up in my 60s and train harder to lift myself again. Today I run a successful business. And I'm fitter than I ever was! And I feel my wife's spirit and support in everything I do,” he reveals in the Instagram video.

Since shared, Singh’s inspiring journey has left netizens inspired. With over 33 thousand views and hundreds of likes, Singh’s story has inspired many. Additionally, netizens have also flocked to laud his "dedication" and "hard work". "you are Unbeatable," commented a user. while another added that the fitness model's story has left everyone "speechless." Many have also reacted with heart and fire emoticons.

On his Instagram, Singh is often seen performing various exercises ranging from lifting weights to pull-ups and other bodyweight exercises. His bio reeks of his fitness regime as well. It reads "Age is no excuse to fitness 💪On Vegan diet."

Image: tripat_singh/Instagram