'I Have Lost A Personal Friend', Himachal CM Thakur On BJP MLA Narinder Bragta's Demise

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday, June 5 expressed his condolence over the demise of sitting BJP Legislator Narinder Bragta. He was an MLA from the Jubbal-Kotkhai and chief whip of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Bragta died early on Saturday morning at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID. Narinder Bragta was 69.

Remembering Bragta’s contribution in Himachal, Thakur said, “People of the state particularly Shimla district will always remember the contributions made by him in various fields such as horticulture, technical education, etc.”

Jai Ram Thakur stated that Bragta always gave special care to the interests of the people of Jubbal-Kotkhai and horticulturists, along with giving new developmental direction for the betterment of the area.

“I have lost a personal friend who enriched the party with his experiences. Bragta always stood for the cause of the people and their welfare. The void created by his death will be difficult to be filled in", added Jai Ram Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur also put garland over the body of Narinder Bragta in Chandigarh and remembered his contribution towards the establishment of BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Other cabinet ministers who joined Jai Ram Thakur and laid wreath in Bragta's body were State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Himachal BJP Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon, Organizing Secretary BJP Pawan Rana, MLAs Dr. Rajiv Bindal and Paramjit Singh Pammi, Vice Chairman Water Management Board Darshan Singh Saini, former MP Kripal Parmar, and other BJP leaders.

Narinder Bragta was an important face of BJP in Himachal Pradesh since 1998 when he was elected in Vidhan Sabha Assembly from the Shimla constituency. He became Minister of State for Horticulture in BJP led Government. In 2007, Bragta was elected from the Jubbal-Kotkai Assembly and was made Cabinet Minister. In 2017, he was elected in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and made Chief Whip.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- ANI/Narinder Bragta/Twitter