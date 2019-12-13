'I Will Resign If Citizenship (Amendment) Act Is Implemented In MP':Cong MLA Arif Masood

Congress MLA Arif Masood has stated that he is willing to step down as a member of the Legislative Assembly if the Madhya Pradesh government implements the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Citizenship Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his nod to it. The Bill made a hassle-free way through both houses of the parliament. It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and the Lower House on Monday.

MLA Arif Masood on Citizenship Bill and his stance

"I will clearly ask my leader (Chief Minister Kamal Nath), that the manner in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown courage our government should also show some courage and reject CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC)," said Masood talking to media persons on Thursday.

"If they will comply with the Act then I will not be a member of the Assembly," he said.

Mamata Banerjee on Citizenship Amendment Bill

"All should come together on the streets and a non-violent movement should be launched against NRC and CAB. This movement should start from Bhopal," added the MLA.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to be scared of the Bill. "Don't be scared of CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill). We are with you. As long as we are here nobody can impose anything on you," Banerjee had said while addressing an event in West Bengal's Kharagpur.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship.

(With ANI Inputs)