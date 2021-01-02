IAF And NDRF Bolster Relief Efforts To Fight Dzuko Valley Wildfire At Nagaland & Manipur

After Amit Shah assured help to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, the Home ministry has backed up the Nagaland and Manipur governments' attempts to fight the wildfire that has been raging for the past few days in Dzuko Valley.

According to the Indian Air Force's press release, after assessment of the extent of the fire, three more helicopters equipped with Bambi buckets have been deployed taking the number of choppers involved in the operation to four. On January 1, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter was deployed for the fire fighting mission at Dzukou Valley near Kohima. The previous night, a C-130J Hercules aircraft of the IAF airlifted a 9-ton load for fire-fighting including 48 NDRF personnel from Guwahati to Dimapur.

In the latest development, 7 more teams of NDRF personnel joined the fire-fighting operation and landed at Nagaland's Dimapur airport, of which 4 NDRF teams are from Manipur and 3 teams are from Nagaland. 56 rescuers were airlifted for fire emergency operations. Drones will also be used to evaluate the impact caused to the valley due to the fire.

(In pic: IAF and NDRF teams preparations before moving on-site | Image Credit- NDRF official Twitter)

Apart from the IAF and NDRF teams, the local people are also volunteering to fightback the wildfire which started on December 29th.

On Friday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured help over the wildfire situation at Dzuko valley at the Manipur-Nagaland border area. Manipur CM also requested the Home Minister to intervene with the Paramilitary forces and modern equipment. After Centre's intervention, Manipur CM thanked Home Minister.

I, on behalf of the people of Manipur, thank Hon’ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for his timely intervention to contain the wildfire at Dzuko Valley. It is indeed very reassuring that under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji & Amit Shah Ji, the people of Manipur are in safe hands. pic.twitter.com/aqwpd8BjZ3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 1, 2021

On Thursday Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire and called it unfortunate. According to him the wildfire at Dzukou Valley is very alarming now and this needs immediate attention if the wildfire reaches the thickened and steep part of the forest it will be very hard to control.

