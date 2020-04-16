IAF Cheetah Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing On Expressway In Baghpat

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after it developed a technical snag. The helicopter, which was en route from Hindon to Chandigarh, was carrying test samples from Leh when it had to make the precautionary landing, almost 3 NM outside Hindon. A recovery aircraft was launched from Hindon and the stranded helicopter was rectified and brought back safely to Hindon.

IAF's Cheetah makes precautionary landing

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing today on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The chopper has now returned to Hindon airbase from where it had taken off: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/rEGbXfbNk1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2020

Image credits: ANI