IAF Cheetah Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing On Expressway In Baghpat

General News

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
IAF

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after it developed a technical snag. The helicopter, which was en route from Hindon to Chandigarh, was carrying test samples from Leh when it had to make the precautionary landing, almost 3 NM outside Hindon. A recovery aircraft was launched from Hindon and the stranded helicopter was rectified and brought back safely to Hindon. 

IAF's Cheetah makes precautionary landing

Image credits: ANI

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories