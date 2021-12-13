IAF Chopper Crash: Coonoor Locals Urge Govt To Build Memorial For CDS Rawat, 12 Others

The people of Coonoor Wellington Cantonment in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requesting a memorial be built in honour of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic IAF helicopter crash on December 8.

In identical letters sent to the Prime Minister, Union Defence Minister and Tamil Nadu chief minister, the people requested for a monument to be built at the accident site which belongs to the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department so that the people can pay their tributes to them.

The letter added that the incident has caused grief among the public and in the place where the tragedy took place.

"Further, we request you to change the name of Kattery Park and Runnymedu railway station on the Mettupalayam-Ooty (Udhagamandalam) line, located near Nanjappasathiram to the name of Gen Rawat, a historical symbol and remembrance to his sacrifice," the Coonoor Wellington people wrote in their letter.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other military personnel lost their lives after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, is presently undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

IAF thanks locals for help in rescue operations

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) thanked the local people and police officials for their continuous assistance in the rescue operations after the IAF chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. Extending his gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin and the district administration, IAF thanked them for their ‘prompt and sustained’ assistance.

IAF thanks the prompt and sustained assistance provided by the Office and Staff of @CMOTamilnadu, @collrnlg, Police officials and locals from Katteri village in the rescue and salvage operation after the unfortunate helicopter accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 11, 2021

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI)