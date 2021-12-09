IAF Chopper Crash: All About Late Brigadier LS Lidder Who Was Set To Become Major Gen

Among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near the Upper Coonoor region in Tamil Nadu, was Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder. He was a decorated soldier who worked extensively on tri-services reforms as the defence assistant to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Brig Lidder, a second-generation Army officer was set to be promoted as Major General soon. After serving as a key member in General Rawat's team for more than a year, he was preparing for his next posting.

He is survived by his wife Geetika, who is a school teacher, and a 16-year old daughter.

All about Brigadier LS Lidder

Brigadier Lidder’s father, Col Mehnga Singh, hailed from Punjab, had moved to Panchkula in 1989 and built a house in Sector 12 while he was still in service. Brigadier Lidder had joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla even before the family moved to Panchkula. During his military service, he pursued his education in various schools across the country.

Decorated with the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal, Brigadier Lidder in December 1990 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy, was commissioned into the Second Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Later, he commanded the same battalion.

Brigadier Lidder had also served along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the North-East and in a counter-terrorist environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He also commanded a brigade in the northern sector borders.

Brig LS Lidder was posted as the Defence Attaché in the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan, apart from serving as the Adjutant of the Indian Military Academy and Director in the Military Operations Directorate.

PM Modi pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat

The IAF aircraft with the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other army personnel who died in a chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, reached the Palam airbase in Delhi on the evening of December 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the Palam airbase and paid tribute to the departed.

CDS Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash

In a tragic event, a Mi5V17 chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 more flying from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, three including General Bipin Rawat were rushed to the hospital, where he and another person succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, is being treated for severe burns and has been shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The others killed in the crash were General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

