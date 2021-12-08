IAF Chopper Crash: Rajnath Singh Likely To Brief Parliament Over Incident On Thursday

Amid the ongoing developments in the tragic IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor, it is ascertained that the Union government is likely to address the Parliament on Thursday about the incident. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh is expected to make an official statement about the IAF helicopter crash on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was earlier expected to address the floor of the house on Wednesday after the grim incident that had unfolded on Wednesday afternoon. However, as per the latest information, the Raksha Mantri had rushed to the residence of CDS Rawat in Delhi. The government will address the houses tomorrow, after collecting more information.



In a fateful accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 13 out of 14 passengers onboard succumbed to the injuries in the crash, as per ANI quoting sources. The rescue operation is going on at the site of the incident.

The Indian Air Force has issued an order to enquire about the cause of the IAF helicopter crash that took place in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The chopper crash that took place at upper Coonoor in the Nilgiris district involved an army helicopter with several senior officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board.

The IAF in its tweet said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, while the rescue operations are underway to retrieve the people who were on the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 4 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries. The people onboard the IAF helicopter was CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation)

Meanwhile, local military officers are already on the locations. According to local updates, two bodies with 80% burns have already been taken to the local hospitals. Furthermore, more bodies are said to be downhill in the area of accident and efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies and check their identities.