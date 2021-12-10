IAF Chopper Crash: Rajnath Singh Pays His Final Respects To CDS Bipin Rawat, His Wife

The nation is mourning the tragic demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were on that fateful IAF chopper that crashed in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. CDS Rawat was on his way to deliver a lecture at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Today on December 10, CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife were laid to rest at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. They were given full military honours and a 17-gun salute before being laid to rest. The CDS' military funeral drew 800 service members. Kritika Rawat and Tarini Rawat, who are daughters of CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, performed the final rites and gave an emotional homage to their parents.

Rajnath Singh pays respects to CDS Bipin Rawat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the cremation and paid tribute to CDS Rawat. On the microblogging site Twitter, he shared two images of him paying respect to the CDS. In the tweet, he stated that he paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Mrs Madhulika Rawat. He further stated that General Rawat dedicated his life to defending and safeguarding the country. India will remember his bravery, chivalry and patriotism. He ended the post by writing, "Farewell General!"

Paid my last respects to General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Mrs Madhulika Rawat.



General Rawat devoted his life to serving and protecting our nation. India will remember his courage, valour and patriotism.



Farewell General! pic.twitter.com/mUzc5XwtGd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 10, 2021

The Defence Minister also paid respect to Brigadier LS Lidder, who also lost his life in the IAF crash. He stated that Brigadier LS Lidder will be remembered and his heart goes out to his family. He further stated that may God grant them the strength to bear this colossal loss.

Paid tributes to Brigadier LS Lidder. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength to bear this monumental loss. pic.twitter.com/gUnrV0Q36w — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 10, 2021

French Ambassador to India and the British High Commissioner to India also paid respect to the CDS

The French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, and the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, also arrived in Delhi to pay their respects to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat. Alex stated that it is just heartbreaking and that CDS Rawat was a trailblazer because he pioneered the combined defence strategy that they now use in the United Kingdom. He also stated that in India, he was the driving force behind that strategy and it's heartbreaking for India to lose a terrific leader, soldier, and all-around good human being.

Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh