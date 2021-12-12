IAF Chopper Crash: ₹1 Cr Ex-gratia Announced By MP CM For Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar's Kin

After 13 people were killed including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar, who also lost his life in the crash. CM Chouhan also assured that Naik's daughter will be given a job. Naik Jitendra Kumar was born in the MP district of Sehore.

The MP CM took to Twitter and said, "We are proud that Naik Jitendra Kumar was born in Madhya Pradesh. He was a very brave soldier. His family is my family now. We will give Rs.1 crore to his family and his daughter Sunita will get a job. The village school will be named after him."

After CM Chouhan reached the residence of Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar on Sunday to pay his last respect to the martyr, he said, "Amar Shaheed Jitendra Kumar ji is not only the pride but also the pride of Madhya Pradesh and the entire country. I bow to this virtuous land and his parents, wife."

On December 9, CM had paid tribute to Naik Jitendra Kumar and had tweeted, “Tribute to Jitendra Kumar ji, son of the soil of Madhya Pradesh. Son of Sehore also lost his life while discharging his duty in the heart-wrenching helicopter tragedy that took away CDS Bipin Rawat ji. May God grant peace to the departed soul."

CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away in chopper crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and DWWA President Madhulika Rawat, along with his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew died in an IAF helicopter crash when the 63-year-old Gen Rawat and staff were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM on Wednesday. All communications with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were lost just minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In fact, the crash took place only 7-8 minutes away from the destination - Wellington.

The lone survivor, IAF's Wing Commander Varun Singh, is currently battling for his life at Command hospital in Bengaluru after being airlifted from Sulur air base after being briefly treated at the military hospital in Welllington.

