IAF Fires BrahMos Cruise Missile From Sukhoi-30 MkI Aircraft; Successfully Hits Target

The Indian Air Force (IAF), on Tuesday, conducted a firing test of the BrahMos cruise missile from the Sukhoi-30 MkI aircraft from the Eastern Seaboard. According to the IAF, the test ended in a success as the missile precisely hit its target which was a decomissioned Indian Navy ship. "The mission was undertaken in close coordination with Indian Navy", the IAF said in a statement.

Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft.

The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship.

The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy. pic.twitter.com/UpCZ3vJkZb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 19, 2022

The latest test adds to the series of missiles fires Indian army is conducting using the tactical ballistic BrahMos missile. Built under the joint venture between India and the Russian Federation, BrahMos was designed to accurately destroy its target within 300 kilometres range. India is currently eyeing to increase the missile's capabilities by extending this range to 800 kilometres. In addition to its long range, BrahMos can reach speeds up to three times higher than sound (Mach 2.8-Mach 3). Meanwhile, the BrahMos - II Hypersonic cruise missile can be deployed to hit the target within a range of 450–600km in a Mach 7 velocity.

Sukhoi-30 MkI aircraft

A variant of the Sukhoi Su-30, the Sukhoi-30 MkI aircraft is a twinjet multirole combat fighter aircraft. It is jointly developed by Russian company Sukhoi and India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) specially for the Indian Air force. Development for this combat aircraft first began in 2000 after India inked a deal with Russia for the manufacturing of 140 Su-30 fighter jets. However, it was not until 2002 when India inducted the first Russian-made Su-30MKI variant into the its IAF fleet. Two years later, in 2004, India indigenously assembled the first Su-30MKI.

Fully capable of launching a range of air-to-surface missiles, the Su-30 MkI can easily carry heavy weaponry like BrahMos, which weighs 2.5 tonnes each. The aircraft is also equipped with a satellite navigation system which allows it to take flight irrespective of the weather and time of the day. With a range of 3,000 kilometres and 3.7 hour combat capability, the Su-30 MkI also has in-flight refueling capacity and a radar cross-section (RCS) from 4 to 20 square metres.



Image: Twitter/@IAF