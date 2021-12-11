IAF Helicopter Crash: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Pays Tribute To JWO Rana Pratap Das

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday paid tribute to Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Rana Pratap Das, who was killed in the IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. CM Patnaik paid his final respects to JWO Rana Pratap Das in Bhubaneswar before his funeral. The JWO was one of the 13 persons who lost their lives in the tragic IAF chopper crash, which also killed CDS General Bipin Rawat.

The mortal remains of JWO Das arrived at Bhubaneshwar in a special IAF flight around 12 noon on Saturday. The late officer was given a guard of honour by the personnel of the 120 Battalion. Following this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tribute to the brave heart. Other political leaders and state government officials also paid floral tributes to JWO Das.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to JWO Rana Pratap Das in Bhubaneswar. The JWO was one of the 13 who lost their lives in #TamilNaduChopperCrash pic.twitter.com/mLKiQKo7NS — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, had paid his tribute to JWO Rana Pratap Das. Pradhan took to Twitter with a message and image of JWO Rana Pratap Das. He wrote, "While the country is yet to come to terms with the unfortunate chopper crash yesterday, I also mourn the demise of JWO Rana Pratap Das who lost his life along with CDS Gen Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel. Shri Das was from my hometown in Talcher, Odisha."

Tragic IAF helicopter crash

JWO Rana Pratap Das succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. He was travelling along with General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. The CDS with the 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. The Shaurya Chakra awarded Group Captain Varun Singh, who was also boarding the IAF chopper is the lone survivor of the accident. He is currently being treated in Bengaluru after being shifted from Wellington Army hospital.

JWO Rana Pratap Das - Junior Warrant Officer in Indian Air Force

Rana Pratap Das was a Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force. He was from the Talcher village of Krishnachandrapur in the Anugul district of Odisha. He was survived by his wife, one-year-old son, and elderly parents. JWO Das had served in the Indian Air Force for 12 years before the tragic accident. He was assigned to New Delhi, where he and his wife resided, along with their son. His parents still live in his hometown.

Image: ANI