Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid a wreath and paid his tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madulika Rawat and 11 other people killed in a fatal IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Thereafter, PM Modi, at the Palam Airbase, condoled the bereaved families of the bravehearts individually, including that of General Bipin Rawat who is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law.

WATCH | PM Modi pays #TheFinalSalute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 slain warriors from chopper crash at Tamil Nadu



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tribute to the martyrs, followed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, Chief of Navy Staff R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

From Palam Airbase, the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, and his wife Madulika will be taken to their residence- House No 3, Kamaraj Marg. From 11 am to 12:30 pm, civil dignitaries and citizens will be allowed to pay their last tributes while military personnel will pay their tributes from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi to attend General Rawat's last rites

The final journey of Gen Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square Crematorium is scheduled to start from his residence at about 2 pm. The last rites will most likely be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers. They are expected to reach by afternoon. The last rites of General Bipin Rawat and his wife are tentatively scheduled to take place after 2 pm on Friday.

Besides General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja also lost their lives in the fatal crash. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support.