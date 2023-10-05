IAF Honours War Hero Lt. Alfred Tyrone Cooke, Defender Of Kalaikunda Base In 1965 War

In a solemn commemoration of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the Indian Air Force (IAF) paid tribute to Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke for his outstanding contribution during the conflict. An aerial display featuring mock air combat scenarios was organised to recreate the valorous defence of the Kalaikunda base during the war. Additionally, a static display showcasing various aircraft and equipment, including small to large aircraft armed with ammunition, was exhibited at the event.

Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, who played a pivotal role in safeguarding the Kalaikunda Air Force base during the 1965 war, expressed his emotions during the event. He recalled his profound connection to the base, saying, "It is beautiful to see my old hunter aircraft which I used to fly. 1968 was the last time I flew it. Good to be back here and see boys do a flypast for me. I felt emotional because I did it myself. I had tears in my eyes. It's good to be back. I spent seven years of my life here and today I have come back home," Lieutenant Cooke said.

Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari, PRO Ministry of Defence, Kolkata, shed light on the purpose of the gathering, stating, "We have gathered here to honour flying lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke who is also known as the saviour of Kalaikunda because in 1965 war he saved this particular field from Pakistan. We are trying to recreate the same scenario just to showcase how he had deterred the attack from Pakistan aircraft and saved the airfield."

Air Officer Commanding of Kalaikunda, Ran Singh, highlighted the significance of the Kalaikunda base within the Indian Air Force, emphasising its role in training new pilots. He said, "It is a very important base of the Indian Air Force and Eastern Air Command. Here the pilots who fly fighter planes undergo training so that we will be able to produce good pilots to tackle any enemy challenge. All the planes that the Air Force is deploying today are aircraft of very modern technology. With this, we will be able to kill the enemy in the air and also on the ground, so that no one can come near Kalaikunda and do any harm."

1965 war: Kalaikunda base

Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke is celebrated for his heroic actions in defending the Kalaikunda base against an attack launched by East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the 1965 war. His valour earned him the prestigious Vir Chakra in the same year.

The 1965 India-Pakistan war commenced on April 24, 1965, when the Pakistan Army launched an attack on Indian territory in the Rann of Kutch, penetrating several miles inside Indian territory. This aggression constituted a violation of the Indo-Pak Border Agreement of 1960, marking the onset of a challenging conflict that is still remembered with honour and respect today.

(With inputs from ANI)