IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Takes Tejas Sortie After Operationalising 'Flying Bullets'; WATCH

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday flew the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter with 45 Squadron at Air Force Station Sulur. He flew the single-seater LCA. He is on a visit to the Station in Tamil Nadu to operationalise No. 18 Squadron, 'Flying Bullets', of the air force.

The Squadron will be equipped with LCA Tejas FOC Aircraft and will be the second IAF squadron to fly LCA Tejas. Formed on April 15, 1965, with the motto 'Teevra aur Nirbhaya' meaning 'Swift and Fearless', the Squadron was flying MiG 27 aircraft before it got number plated on April 15, 2016.

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria landing the LCA Tejas Aircraft after a sortie at the induction ceremony of the second squadron of the LCA Tejas fighters in Sulur, Tamil Nadu today.

The Squadron was resurrected on April 1 this year at Sulur. It actively participated in the 1971 war with Pakistan and was decorated with the highest gallantry award 'Param Vir Chakra' awarded to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon posthumously. It earned the sobriquet of 'Defenders of Kashmir Valley' by being the first to land and operate from Srinagar. The Squadron was presented with President's Standard in November 2015, read a statement.

The CAS Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew the LCA Tejas fighter this morning with 45 Squadron at Air Force Station Sulur. He is on a visit to the Station for operationalisation of 18 Squadron.

Tejas is an indigenous fourth generation tailless compound delta-wing aircraft. It is equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics, multimode radar and its structure is made out of composite material. It is the lightest and smallest in its group of fourth-generation supersonic combat aircraft.

It is developed by Aeronautical Development Agency and the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The Indian Air Force has already placed an order for 40 Tejas aircraft and is likely to seal a contract very soon with HAL for another 83 aircraft at a cost of around Rs 38,000 crore.

