IAF Raises Concern Over Safety Of Rafale Jets Due To Birds; Pens Letter To Haryana Govt

The Indian Air Force has written a letter to Haryana government on Wednesday raising concerns over the safety of Rafale jets due to bird menace around Ambala Air Force station. The letter also requests the Haryana government to promote garbage disposal methods around the airforce station. IAF stated that there is a severe risk to the newly acquired Rafale jets in case of collisions.

IAF raises concern safety of Rafale jets from birds

In its letter, the IAF authorities mentioned the presence of garbage around the premises of Ambala Air Force Station. According to the IAF Director General of Inspection and Safety Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, the garbage presence has lead to severe bird menace which poses a threat to the Rafale jets. He also said that the fighter jets may be prone to damage in case of collision. The Director-General has also requested the state government to prohibit and control the pigeon breeding around the Ambala Air Force Station premises.

Defence Minister to formally induct Rafale on September 10

Meanwhile, the formal induction of Rafale fighter jets into the IAF is scheduled for September 10. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the fighter jets and his French counterpart Florence Parly has also been invited for the ceremony. The first five jets among the 36 combat aircraft arrived at the Ambala Air Force Station on July 29. The second batch is expected to arrive in October. The first five Rafale jets have been engaged in practising night flying in terrains of Himachal Pradesh. With highly efficient air-to-air missiles and SCALP air-to-ground standoff weapons, the IAF squadron is ready to be inducted in service.

