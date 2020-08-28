Rajnath Singh To Formally Induct Rafale On September 10; French Counterpart Invited

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally unveil India's new Rafale fighter jets in Ambala on September 10 and his French counterpart Florence Parly has also been invited to the induction ceremony. The first batch of five of the 36 combat aircraft arrived at the Ambala Air Force Station on July 29, while the second batch of Rafale fighter jets from France is expected to arrive in India in October.

The five newly acquired 4+ generation Rafale fighter jets from France that are stationed in Ambala have been practising night flying in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh. With highly efficient air-to-air missiles and SCALP air-to-ground standoff weapons, the IAF squadron is ready to be called into service, sources had said.

READ | Rafale Deal: FM Sitharaman Says CAG Defence Report To Be Tabled In Upcoming Parl Session

READ | Rahul Gandhi Drums Up Scam Charge In Rafale Deal Again, Says Public Money 'stolen'

What sets the Rafale jet apart?

The 5 Rafale fighters are fully operational, with the first 18 jets to be stationed in Ambala and the next 18 fighters to be based in the Hashimara airbase near the Bhutan border once the complement is completed. The Rafales are equipped with programmable signal processors (PSP) and hold the capacity to change signal frequencies in times of conflict.

The Rafale jet will be able to use terrain in Tibet to its advantage, destroy enemy air defence and incapacitate the surface-to-air missiles, former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa had said as quoted by PTI. In case of beyond visual range combat, Rafale is superior to China's much-touted but untested J-20 jet, he said adding that the Rafales will play a key role in Tibet for information dominance.

Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a range of more than 3,700 km. Having a top speed of 2223 km, it is equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from its internal cannon. Rafale considered as a 4.5 generation aircraft will now lead the IAF's fighter jets. Also, Rafale maintenance time per flight hour is 2.25 hours against 6-8 hrs for other fighters.

READ | China Downgrades Its '5th Generation' Chengdu J-20 Fighter Jet; Hyperventilates At Rafale