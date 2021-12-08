IAF Team Inspects Crash Site In Tamil Nadu's Coonoor; Search On To Recover Mi17 Black Box

The Indian Air Force (IAF) team investigating the Coonoor chopper crash has successfully recovered parts of the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter, sources told Republic Media Network. An investigating team consisting of Airforce officers carried out extensive search operations in the area where the Mi 17 V5 chopper crashed leading to the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. The team has visited the spot and recovered parts of Mi 17. Search operations are underway to recover the black box.

The IAF has launched an inquiry into the devastating incident. According to the sequence of events that lead to the crash, CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife left Delhi at 9 AM to address a lecture at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. At 11.35 AM, the CDS landed in Sulur after which he departed for Wellington on a helicopter by 11.45 AM. The tragic crash is said to have taken place at 12.20 PM, just minutes before the chopper was to land.

PM Modi calls CCS Meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS). Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, along with other senior officials were present at the meeting. Details of the Coonoor chopper crash and the untimely demise of the CDS is said to have been discussed in the 30-minute long meeting.

CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others die in IAF chopper crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in the IAF helicopter crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The 63-year-old along with his wife and staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. A lone survivor, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who piloted the chopper is currently battling for his life. The mortal remains of all those who lost their lives will be brought to Delhi on Thursday.