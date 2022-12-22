IAF's Garud Special Forces Deployed From Western Ladakh To Arunachal Pradesh

For special missions, the valorous Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force have been sent to high-altitude areas along the China border on the Line of Actual Control since May 2020. The special forces have already proved their caliber in the counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir valley and air base security.

Garud Forces equipped with the latest arms

For these special operations, the IAF has equipped Garud Forces with the latest weapons like the American Sig Sauer assault rifles along with the latest AK-103 whose latest version AK-203 is getting made indigenously under the Make in India scheme.

The IAF officials said, "Garud Spl Forces equipped with the latest weaponry including American Sig Sauer&Russian origin AK103 assault rifles. They'd be provided with the latest Made-in-India AK-203 assault rifles in near future for specialist ops in counter-insurgency and other roles."

#WATCH | Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: A Garud Special Forces officer demonstrating the whole range of weapons and equipment used by the Indian Air Force’s Special Forces deployed in different conflict zones in the country pic.twitter.com/Bmrqo4wCOT — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022



Garud Special Forces deployed in 2020

To counter the Chinese aggression in the region, Garud Special Forces were deployed in 2020, in an aggressive move by IAF.

"The Garud Special Forces are deployed in the frontline areas along the China border from Eastern Ladakh to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh where they would be carrying out specialist operations in case there is any requirement," IAF officials told ANI.

The forces also hold the Negev light machine guns along with the Galil sniper rifles which can easily fight the opposition forces that too from a range of 800-1000 meters. In the renowned Rakht Hajin missions in Jammu and Kashmir where five terrorists were attacked and killed by the Garud team, Negev LMG was used for the same. Also, Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala was conferred with the Ashok Chakra posthumously.

(With inputs from ANI)