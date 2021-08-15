Tri-services' All-women Mountaineering Team Concludes Expedition On Independence Day

The tri-services all-women mountaineering expedition team to Mt. Manirang, organised by the Indian Air Force reached its destination with four members of the team successfully scaling the peak on Sunday, coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations. The peak is located at a height of 21,625 feet above sea level.

The tri-services all-women mountaineering expedition to Mt. Manirang (21,625 feet), organised by the IAF, today reached its destination with four members of the team successfully scaling the peak on #IndependenceDay



(Pictures of the team from the lower camps) pic.twitter.com/h4L8dXwyLL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

The expedition as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav' celebrations was flagged off on July 31. The team had aimed to scale the peak on August 15 and remained successful in their attempt. Flagging off the team, Air Marshal VPS Rana, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration at Air Headquarters, encouraged the team to achieve their aim and appreciated the efforts by the organisers to facilitate the expedition.

#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav



IAF today flagged off a first of its kind all women tri-Services mountaineering expedition to Mt Manirang (21,625 ft).



This Team will unfurl the Indian National Flag at the Summit on the upcoming #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/8CV7KJCZSx — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 1, 2021

IAF's All-women mountaineering expedition team make it to the top

The other 14 members in the team for the Mt Manirang expedition were Wing Commander N Linyu, Wing Commander Nirupama Pandey, Wing Commander Lalita Mishra, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, flight lieutenant Komal Pahuja, Lt Colonel Geetanjali Bhatt, Major Saumya Shukla, Major Veenu Mor, Major Usha Kumari, Major Rachna Hooda, lieutenant Commander Nandini Damroy, lieutenant Commander Sino Wilson, lieutenant Commander Chham Kumari, and lieutenant Commander Renu Ramdurg. Mount Manirang is located at the border of the Kinnaur and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Manirang Pass is located close to the peak and is one of the early trade routes between these two districts.

Notably, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The launch was planned for the NCC to promote Social Service and Community Development activities through various innovative means throughout the nation as a run-up to 75 years of India’s Independence to be celebrated on August 15, 2021.

NCC's role in national development

The National Cadet Corps is a premier uniformed youth organisation of the country. It has contributed significantly to nation-building since its inception. As per a government release, it has transformed the lives of millions of youth by shaping their character and showing them the path of ‘Unity and Discipline’, the motto of NCC. The Corps has made notable and praiseworthy contributions in spreading awareness amongst the masses on important issues like water conservation, environment protection, digital awareness, and Swachhta Abhiyan.