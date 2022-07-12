ICG On High Alert To Stop Any Illegal Immigration Attempt From Sri Lanka: DG VS Pathania

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the Indian Coast Guard is on high alert to avoid any illegal immigration from the island nation.

Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania, while speaking to the media said, "We are always present along the coastline and the international boundary. Our presence is 24x7 and with the situation on the other side building up, we are just monitoring and the unit has been sensitised. We are alert and basically, our job is to ensure that no illegal immigration happens, no influx happens and we are prepared for that."

The ICG Director-General also went on to add that the Indian Coast Guard has deployed all kinds of units along the border, such as multiple ships and hovercrafts to conduct surveillance of the maritime borders.

Sri Lanka rattled by protests amid worst-ever economic crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Amid the widespread protests in the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned from his post on July 9 to make way for an all-party government to take over.

As per Republic's sources, Wickremesinghe is now expected to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country's president.

Sources told the channel that the incumbent President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already signed his resignation papers dated July 13 which will be submitted to the Parliament Speaker on Wednesday for the formal declaration.

As soon as the formal declaration is made, there would be a vacancy on the post. Article 40 (c) of the Sri Lankan constitution, reads that during the period between the occurrence of such vacancy and the assumption of office by the new President, the Prime Minister shall act in the office of the President.

Situation in Sri Lanka 'very sensitive': EAM Jaishankar

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, called the situation in Sri Lanka "very sensitive" and asserted that India will provide all help to its neighbour.

Sri Lanka is being rocked by violent protests amid the chaotic economic situation. Protestors have also attacked the houses of former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Speaking on the Sri Lanka crisis, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our commitment and support is to the Sri Lankan people because of the feeling of friendship we have been extremely helpful to Sri Lanka."

